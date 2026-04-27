Evan Hull News: Let go by Saints
The Saints waived Hull on Monday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Hull played in six games for the Saints during the 2025 season due to the absence of Alvin Kamara. He rushed for 48 yards over 19 attempts and caught his sole target for six yards. The 2023 fifth-round pick will now be subject to waivers, only becoming a free agent if he remains unclaimed for 24 hours.
Evan Hull
Free Agent
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