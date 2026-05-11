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Evan Hull News: Signs with Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

The Texans signed Hull on Monday.

Hull played in six games for the Saints during the 2025 season, logging 19 rush attempts for 48 yards. The running back also produced some special teams value in his outings, adding 179 yards as a kick returner. Rushing depth will be key for a Texans offense that just reworked the offensive line, so any depth additions to solidify the room will help them develop the consistent rushing attack they were missing in 2025.

Evan Hull
Houston Texans
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