Evan Hull News: Signs with Pittsburgh
The Steelers signed Hull to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.
Hull was a fifth-round pick of the Colts in the 2023 NFL Draft and spent each of the past two seasons with the team, mostly on the practice squad. He appeared in two games for the team, logging one rushing attempt for one yard, while catching one pass for six yards. Hull will try to win a backup job in Pittsburgh's backfield this upcoming offseason.
