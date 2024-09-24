Evan McPherson: Misses one in loss

McPherson made three extra-point tries but missed one of three field-goal attempts in Monday's 38-33 loss to the Commanders.

McPherson missed his first FGA of the night when he sent a 48-yard try wide left in the second quarter. However, he was good from 28 and 31 yards out later in the game. The Florida product is now 7-for-8 on field-goal attempts through three games and 5-for-6 on PATs. Next up is a Week 4 matchup against the Panthers.