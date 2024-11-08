Evan McPherson News: Doesn't attempt any FGs in Week 10
McPherson converted all four of his extra-point tries and did not attempt a field goal in Thursday's loss to Baltimore.
McPherson came through when called upon, but all of his kicks were PATs. The Bengals opted to try for a two-point conversion on their final touchdown with less than 40 seconds remaining in the contest, costing McPherson a fifth point-after attempt and resulting in a loss when the team was unable to convert. McPherson has made more than one field goal just once over his past six contests.
