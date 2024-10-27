Evan McPherson News: Misses 54-yard field-goal attempt

McPherson made one of two field-goal attempts and converted on both of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 37-17 loss to the Eagles.

McPherson made a 27-yard chip shot early in the second quarter, but his 54-yard field-goal attempt later in the frame missed wide left. It was his fourth miss on a field-goal attempt this season, three of which have come over the Bengals' last four regular-season games. McPherson will look to get back on track against the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 3.