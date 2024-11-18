Evan McPherson News: Misses two kicks Sunday night

McPherson made two of his four field-goal tries and converted all three of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 34-27 loss against the Chargers.

McPherson has not missed a field goal shorter than 40 yards this season, but he's been far less consistent on longer kicks, and the story was no different in Week 11. It was especially costly Sunday, as both the 48-yarder he missed in the middle of the fourth quarter and the 51-yarder he missed with less than two minutes remaining would have given the Bengals the lead. He'll be looking to bounce back after Cincinnati's bye in Week 12.