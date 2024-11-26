Evan Neal Injury: Could play through hip injury
Head coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday that he's optimistic that Neal (hip) will be able to play against the Cowboys on Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
After not participating in Monday's walkthrough, Neal was able to get in some limited work Tuesday. Barring a setback, it appears Neal will suit up for Thursday's NFC East clash and play through a hip injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now