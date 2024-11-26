Fantasy Football
Evan Neal Injury: Could play through hip injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Head coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday that he's optimistic that Neal (hip) will be able to play against the Cowboys on Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

After not participating in Monday's walkthrough, Neal was able to get in some limited work Tuesday. Barring a setback, it appears Neal will suit up for Thursday's NFC East clash and play through a hip injury.

Evan Neal
New York Giants
