Evan Neal Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Neal (hip) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Neal played through a hip injury during the Giants' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Cowboys this past Thursday. While he didn't practice Wednesday, Neal should be expected to start at right tackle this Sunday against the Saints unless he's unable to practice over the next two days.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now