Evan Neal headshot

Evan Neal Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 4, 2024 at 4:39pm

Neal (hip) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Neal played through a hip injury during the Giants' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Cowboys this past Thursday. While he didn't practice Wednesday, Neal should be expected to start at right tackle this Sunday against the Saints unless he's unable to practice over the next two days.

Evan Neal
New York Giants
