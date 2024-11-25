Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Evan Neal headshot

Evan Neal Injury: Lands on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 25, 2024 at 5:08pm

Neal (hip) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice report, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Neal didn't miss a snap during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, so it seems like he may have suffered then played through the hip injury. With the Giants traveling to Dallas for a Thanksgiving Day matchup, the Alabama product won't have too much time to recover. A clearer picture of his status for the matchup will likely come Tuesday or Wednesday.

Evan Neal
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now