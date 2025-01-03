Evan Neal Injury: Missing Week 18

Neal (ribs/hip) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Neal appears to have picked up ribs and hip injuries in the Giants' Week 17 win over the Colts, as he didn't practice throughout the week and will now be sidelined for the team's regular-season finale Sunday. Chris Hubbard is expected to serve as the Giants' top right tackle in Neal's stead in Week 18.