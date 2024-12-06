Evan Neal Injury: Questionable for Week 14
Neal (hip) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Neal played through a hip injury during the Giants' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Cowboys. He was a DNP for Wednesday's practice, but he was able to finish with consecutive limited practices and appears to be on track to start at right tackle Sunday.
