Evan Neal headshot

Evan Neal Injury: Questionable for Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Neal (hip) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Neal played through a hip injury during the Giants' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Cowboys. He was a DNP for Wednesday's practice, but he was able to finish with consecutive limited practices and appears to be on track to start at right tackle Sunday.

Evan Neal
New York Giants
