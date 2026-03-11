Evan Neal Injury: Re-signs with Giants
Neal (neck) and the Giants agreed to a one-year contract Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.
Neal did not appear in a regular-season game for the Giants in 2025. He landed on injured reserve in mid-November due to a hamstring injury but suffered back and neck injuries while attempting to return from IR. Neal has appeared in only 29 regular-season games (27 starts) since being selected by the Giants with the No. 7 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He'll likely operate in a rotational role for the Giants in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Neal See More
-
NFL Picks
Patriots vs Giants Odds and Bets for Monday Night Football100 days ago
-
Injury Analysis
Week 18 Friday Injury Report: Waddle Trending Up, Mooney a Game-Time CallJanuary 3, 2025
-
NFL Picks
New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Betting Odds, Expert Picks & PropsDecember 8, 2024
-
Injury Analysis
Week 14 Friday Injury Report: Walker Looking Shaky, Lamb Feeling ConfidentDecember 6, 2024
-
NFL Picks
New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings, NFL Betting Odds, Picks & Props for Week 1September 8, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Neal See More