Evan Neal News: Lands on injury report

Neal (hip) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice report, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Neal didn't miss a snap during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, so it seems like he may have suffered then played through the hip injury. With the Giants traveling to Dallas for a Thanksgiving Day matchup, the Alabama product won't have too much time to recover. A clearer picture of his status for the matchup will likely come Tuesday or Wednesday.