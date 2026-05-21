Evan Neal headshot

Evan Neal News: Working in depth role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Neal (neck) was working on the third-team offense Thursday, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Neal didn't participate in a regular-season game for the Giants last year, both due to his performance and various injuries. Nevertheless, Neal re-signed with the Giants in March. The 2022 first-round pick is expected to serve in a rotational role in 2026.

Evan Neal
New York Giants
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