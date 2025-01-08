Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Evan Williams headshot

Evan Williams Injury: Back to work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Williams (quadriceps) was a limited participant during practice Wednesday, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

Williams has been logging DNPs during practice and hasn't suited up since Week 15. His ability to start the week on the field, even in a limited capacity, should signal he's headed in the right direction. However, he may need to log a full practice on either Thursday or Friday to increase his likelihood of suiting up Sunday against the Eagles.

Evan Williams
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now