Evan Williams Injury: Back to work
Williams (quadriceps) was a limited participant during practice Wednesday, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.
Williams has been logging DNPs during practice and hasn't suited up since Week 15. His ability to start the week on the field, even in a limited capacity, should signal he's headed in the right direction. However, he may need to log a full practice on either Thursday or Friday to increase his likelihood of suiting up Sunday against the Eagles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now