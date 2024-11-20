Evan Williams Injury: Begins week as limited

Williams (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Williams played through his hamstring issue in the Packers' Week 11 win over the Bears, recording six total tackles across 67 defensive snaps. This suggests that Wednesday's limited session is most likely precautionary; however, the rookie safety could be in jeopardy of missing the Week 12 matchup against the 49ers if he downgrades to no participation Thursday or Friday.