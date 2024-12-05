Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Evan Williams headshot

Evan Williams Injury: Being evaluated for concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Williams (head) left in the first half of Thursday's game against the Lions and is being evaluated for a concussion, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Williams suffered a blow to the head in the first half of the contest, placing doubt on his ability to return to the game. In his absence, Javon Bullard stands to see the bulk of the work at strong safety versus Detroit.

Evan Williams
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now