Evan Williams Injury: Being evaluated for concussion
Williams (head) left in the first half of Thursday's game against the Lions and is being evaluated for a concussion, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.
Williams suffered a blow to the head in the first half of the contest, placing doubt on his ability to return to the game. In his absence, Javon Bullard stands to see the bulk of the work at strong safety versus Detroit.
