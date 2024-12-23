Evan Williams Injury: Could be done for regular season

Head coach Matt LaFleur said after Monday's 34-0 win over the Saints that Williams is going to be out of action for an extended period of time due to a quadriceps injury, Zach Jacobson of 247Sports.com reports.

Williams was a late addition to the Packers' injury report Saturday due to a quadriceps injury, which was severe enough for him to be inactive for Monday's game. LaFleur's comments after the game seems to indicate that Williams will be sidelined for the rest of the regular season, but there's hope that the rookie fourth-rounder will be available for the Packers' first playoff game. Zayne Anderson ended up starting at safety alongside Xavier McKinney on Monday and the former finished with three tackles (two solo) and an interception. Anderson figures to remain as Green Bay's starting safety for the last two games of the regular season due to Williams' injury.