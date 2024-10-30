Fantasy Football
Evan Williams Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Williams missed Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury.

Williams sustained a hamstring injury in the first half of the Packers' Week 8 win over the Jaguars and did not return. Wednesday's DNP suggests the rookie safety from Oregon could be in jeopardy of missing Green Bay's Week 9 matchup against the Lions. Williams likely needs to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to suit up Sunday.

