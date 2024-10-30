Evan Williams Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Williams missed Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury.
Williams sustained a hamstring injury in the first half of the Packers' Week 8 win over the Jaguars and did not return. Wednesday's DNP suggests the rookie safety from Oregon could be in jeopardy of missing Green Bay's Week 9 matchup against the Lions. Williams likely needs to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to suit up Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now