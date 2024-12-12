Evan Williams Injury: Full practice Thursday

Williams (concussion) was a full participant at the Packers' practice Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Williams was able to increase his participation at practice Thursday after opening the week with a limited session Wednesday. The safety has yet to clear concussion protocol according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, but Thursday's practice is a massive step forward. Williams will look to clear protocol in time to play in Sunday night's matchup with the Seahawks.