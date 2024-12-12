Evan Williams Injury: Full practice Thursday
Williams (concussion) was a full participant at the Packers' practice Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Williams was able to increase his participation at practice Thursday after opening the week with a limited session Wednesday. The safety has yet to clear concussion protocol according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, but Thursday's practice is a massive step forward. Williams will look to clear protocol in time to play in Sunday night's matchup with the Seahawks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now