Evan Williams Injury: Limited in practice Wednesday

Williams (hamstring) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Williams suffered a hamstring injury in Week 8 against the Jaguars, which was severe enough for him to be sidelined against the Lions in Week 9. The issue seems to have lingered beyond the Packers' Week 10 bye as Williams was limited in the first practice of the week, but the rookie fourth-round pick will have two more chances to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears.