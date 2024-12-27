Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Evan Williams headshot

Evan Williams Injury: Officially out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Williams (quadriceps) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Monday that Williams was unlikely to play for the remainder of the regular season after sustaining a quadriceps injury in practice, so it's no surprise he's been ruled out for Sunday's divisional matchup. Javon Bullard (ankle, questionable) could serve as Green Bay's top strong safety if active in Week 17. If not, Zayne Anderson is likely to fill in for Williams on Sunday.

Evan Williams
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now