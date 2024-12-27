Evan Williams Injury: Officially out for Sunday

Williams (quadriceps) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Monday that Williams was unlikely to play for the remainder of the regular season after sustaining a quadriceps injury in practice, so it's no surprise he's been ruled out for Sunday's divisional matchup. Javon Bullard (ankle, questionable) could serve as Green Bay's top strong safety if active in Week 17. If not, Zayne Anderson is likely to fill in for Williams on Sunday.