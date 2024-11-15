Fantasy Football
Evan Williams

Evan Williams Injury: Questionable for Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Williams (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Williams got in three limited practices this week after being inactive for Week 10 against the Lions. Williams will look to draw back into the starting lineup versus Chicago. He has 28 tackles (18 solo), one interception and one forced fumble on the season.

Evan Williams
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
