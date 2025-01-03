Fantasy Football
Evan Williams headshot

Evan Williams Injury: Ruled out for Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Williams (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Williams logged a trio of DNPs in practice this week and will miss his third straight game. The fourth-round rookie safety closes out the regular season with 49 tackles (31 solo), three pass breakups, including one interception, and one forced fumble across 13 appearances, including six starts.

Evan Williams
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
