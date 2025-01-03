Evan Williams Injury: Ruled out for Week 18
Williams (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Williams logged a trio of DNPs in practice this week and will miss his third straight game. The fourth-round rookie safety closes out the regular season with 49 tackles (31 solo), three pass breakups, including one interception, and one forced fumble across 13 appearances, including six starts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now