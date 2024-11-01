Fantasy Football
Evan Williams headshot

Evan Williams Injury: Won't play in Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Williams sustained a hamstring injury in the Packers' Week 8 win over the Jaguars and was unable to practice throughout the week, making it no surprise that he'll be sidelined Sunday. Expect Green Bay to move Javon Bullard from the slot to safety to start alongside Xavier McKinney in Williams' stead.

Evan Williams
Green Bay Packers
