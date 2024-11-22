Evan Williams News: Good to go for Week 12

Williams (hamstring) was a full practice participant in Friday's session and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the 49ers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Williams returned in Week 11 from a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury. After starting the week with consecutive limited practices, Williams finished off strong with a full session Friday and will be good to go for Week 12. The rookie fourth-round safety has logged 34 tackles (23 solo), three pass defenses (including one interception) and one forced fumble over nine regular-season games.