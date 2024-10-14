Ezekiel Elliott News: Another poor showing

Elliott carried the ball eight times for 17 yards in Sunday's loss to the Lions.

His longest gain went for only six yards as Elliott once again failed to make any kind of impact. The veteran back is averaging a career-low 3.0 yards per carry and has shown nothing that would suggest he's a threat to Rico Dowdle as Dallas' No. 1 RB. With the Cowboys on bye in Week 7, they could use the break to re-evaluate their backfield and decide whether or not Dalvin Cook, currently stashed on the practice squad, deserves a look in Elliott's place in Week 8 against the 49ers.