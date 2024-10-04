Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ezekiel Elliott headshot

Ezekiel Elliott News: Cleared from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 4, 2024 at 4:22pm

Elliott doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Elliott was added to the injury report Thursday, with his limited participation chalked up to dehydration. He unsurprisingly returned to full participation a day later and now will suit up against the Steelers, likely in a secondary role behind Rico Dowdle. Elliott played less than 20 percent of snaps on offense the past two weeks, averaging 4.0 carries for 17.5 yards and 1.0 catch for 5.5 yards.

Ezekiel Elliott
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News