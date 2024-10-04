Ezekiel Elliott News: Cleared from injury report

Elliott doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Elliott was added to the injury report Thursday, with his limited participation chalked up to dehydration. He unsurprisingly returned to full participation a day later and now will suit up against the Steelers, likely in a secondary role behind Rico Dowdle. Elliott played less than 20 percent of snaps on offense the past two weeks, averaging 4.0 carries for 17.5 yards and 1.0 catch for 5.5 yards.