Ezekiel Elliott News: Coughs up fumble in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Elliott (suspension) rushed six times for 22 yards while losing a fumble in Sunday's 34-6 loss to Philadelphia.

Elliott returned from a team-mandated one-game suspension to resume his backup role for the Cowboys. The veteran tailback didn't make a case to earn more carries upon his return, losing one of four Dallas fumbles Sunday. With Rico Dowdle handling the lead back role, it is safe to leave Elliott on waivers ahead of next Monday's tilt against Houston.

