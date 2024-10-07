Fantasy Football
Ezekiel Elliott News: Firmly in No. 2 role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 7, 2024

Elliott carried the ball six times for 17 yards and failed to catch his only target in Sunday's win over the Steelers.

The veteran RB took a back seat to Rice Dowdle, who amassed 114 scrimmage yards and a receiving TD on 22 touches. Elliott has shown very little this season in his return to Dallas, managing just 3.3 yards per carry, and he hasn't seen double-digit touches since Week 1. While he still has some utility for the Cowboys due to his pass protection skills, there's little reason for fantasy GMs to give Elliott a roster spot, even in the deepest formats.

