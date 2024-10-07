Ezekiel Elliott News: Firmly in No. 2 role

Elliott carried the ball six times for 17 yards and failed to catch his only target in Sunday's win over the Steelers.

The veteran RB took a back seat to Rice Dowdle, who amassed 114 scrimmage yards and a receiving TD on 22 touches. Elliott has shown very little this season in his return to Dallas, managing just 3.3 yards per carry, and he hasn't seen double-digit touches since Week 1. While he still has some utility for the Cowboys due to his pass protection skills, there's little reason for fantasy GMs to give Elliott a roster spot, even in the deepest formats.