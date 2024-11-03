Ezekiel Elliott News: Healthy scratch as expected

Elliott (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Elliott will be a healthy scratch for the first time in his career. He has reportedly missed several team meetings throughout the season, with the most recent being Friday afternoon, per Jane Slater of NFL Network. As a result, Elliott and the team came to a mutual decision for him to not travel for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons. Rico Dowdle should see a heavy workload in Elliott's absence, while Dalvin Cook should also see some touches.