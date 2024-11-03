Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ezekiel Elliott headshot

Ezekiel Elliott News: Healthy scratch as expected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 3, 2024 at 9:05am

Elliott (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Elliott will be a healthy scratch for the first time in his career. He has reportedly missed several team meetings throughout the season, with the most recent being Friday afternoon, per Jane Slater of NFL Network. As a result, Elliott and the team came to a mutual decision for him to not travel for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons. Rico Dowdle should see a heavy workload in Elliott's absence, while Dalvin Cook should also see some touches.

Ezekiel Elliott
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now