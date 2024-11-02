Ezekiel Elliott News: In line to be inactive Sunday
Elliott is expected to be a healthy scratch for Sunday's game in Atlanta, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Archer cited disciplinary reasons as the reason for Elliott not making the trip from Dallas to Atlanta this weekend. As a result, Rico Dowdle is set to lead the Cowboys backfield Week 9, while practice-squad elevation Dalvin Cook and, to a lesser extent, Hunter Luepke will be the options behind Dowdle.
