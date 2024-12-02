Fantasy Football
Ezekiel Elliott News: Remains afterthought in offense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Elliott gained four yards on his lone carry in a 27-20 win over the Giants on Thanksgiving.

The veteran back saw only nine snaps, his lowest workload of the season, and over the last three games Elliott has managed only 34 scrimmage yards on eight total touches. With Rico Dowdle cementing himself at the top of the backfield depth chart, there isn't much of a path for Elliott to have significant fantasy value.

