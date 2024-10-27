Ezekiel Elliott News: Scores TD in Dowdle's absence

Elliott rushed 10 times for 34 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for four yards in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the 49ers.

Elliott took advantage of Rico Dowdle (illness) being a late scratch, as the former led the Cowboys in carries and rushing yards while Dalvin Cook mustered just 12 rushing yards on six attempts. Elliott powered in a one-yard touchdown in the second quarter to give the Cowboys a 7-3 lead, but Dallas fell behind in the third quarter and had to abandon the run. Dowdle's likely to recover in time to face the Falcons in Week 9, which would likely revert Dallas' backfield to a timeshare, with the possibility of Elliott being bumped back down to a backup role.