Ezra Cleveland headshot

Ezra Cleveland Injury: Questionable against Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Cleveland (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Cleveland has missed the Jaguars' last two games due to an ankle injury. He was able to practice all week, albeit in a limited capacity, which has given him a chance to return Sunday. If Cleveland isn't able to play, Blake Hance will likely start at left guard for a second straight game.

Ezra Cleveland
Jacksonville Jaguars
