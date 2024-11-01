Fantasy Football
Ezra Cleveland headshot

Ezra Cleveland Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Cleveland (ankle) won't play in Sunday's Week 9 game against the Eagles, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Cleveland hurt his ankle last Sunday versus Green Bay and wasn't able to practice at all this week. Prior to exiting that contest, he had played every offensive snap for the Jaguars this season. With Cleveland out Sunday, Cooper Hodges will make his first NFL start at left guard, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com.

Ezra Cleveland
Jacksonville Jaguars
