Ezra Cleveland Injury: Won't play against Minnesota

Cleveland (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Cleveland will be sidelined for a second straight game due to an ankle injury he picked up in Week 8 against the Jaguars. He has yet to practice since the injury, and he'll look to get right for Week 11 against the Lions. Cooper Hodges injured his knee in Week 9 against the Eagles and was placed on injured reserve Monday, so Blake Hance figures to be the next man up to start at left guard.