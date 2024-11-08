Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ezra Cleveland headshot

Ezra Cleveland Injury: Won't play against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Cleveland (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Cleveland will be sidelined for a second straight game due to an ankle injury he picked up in Week 8 against the Jaguars. He has yet to practice since the injury, and he'll look to get right for Week 11 against the Lions. Cooper Hodges injured his knee in Week 9 against the Eagles and was placed on injured reserve Monday, so Blake Hance figures to be the next man up to start at left guard.

Ezra Cleveland
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now