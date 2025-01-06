Fantasy Football
Fabian Moreau Injury: Expected for playoffs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Moreau (hip) was close to playing in Sunday's loss to the Lions, but he should be ready to compete in the wild-card round against the Rams, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Moreau has missed each of the Vikings' last three games, but his string of absences seems to be coming to an end. However, it'll still be worth monitoring the veteran corner's practice activity in the days leading up to next Monday's game in Los Angeles.

