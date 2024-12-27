Fantasy Football
Fabian Moreau headshot

Fabian Moreau Injury: Will miss Week 17 vs. Packers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 27, 2024 at 12:28pm

Moreau (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Green Bay.

Moreau will miss his second straight game after sitting out every practice this week. The veteran cornerback had been playing in a rotational role prior to hurting his hip, logging between 36 and 49 percent of Minnesota's defensive snaps in each of his prior three contests. Moreau's next chance to suit up will be in the Vikings' regular-season finale in Week 18.

Fabian Moreau
Minnesota Vikings
