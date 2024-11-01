Fantasy Football
Feleipe Franks Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Franks (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints.

Franks was unable to practice all week after sustaining a concussion in the Panthers' Week 8 loss to the Broncos, so it's no surprise he won't suit up for Sunday's divisional matchup. With Franks sidelined in Week 9, Carolina's tight end room will likely consist of Tommy Tremble (back), Ja'Tavion Sanders and Ian Thomas.

Feleipe Franks
Carolina Panthers
