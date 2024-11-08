Fantasy Football
Feleipe Franks News: Good to go for Week 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Franks (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Giants and is expected to play.

Franks practiced fully all week and is good to go for Sunday, though it's unclear if he'll be active with Ja'Tavion Sanders and Ian Thomas healthy and Tommy Tremble (back) practicing fully Friday despite being listed as questionable. Franks is off the fantasy radar.

Feleipe Franks
Carolina Panthers
