Feleipe Franks News: Good to go for Week 10
Franks (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Giants and is expected to play.
Franks practiced fully all week and is good to go for Sunday, though it's unclear if he'll be active with Ja'Tavion Sanders and Ian Thomas healthy and Tommy Tremble (back) practicing fully Friday despite being listed as questionable. Franks is off the fantasy radar.
