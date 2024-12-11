Feleipe Franks News: Just one offensive snap in Week 14

Franks went without a target while playing one of the Panthers' 71 snaps on offense in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Eagles.

The former collegiate quarterback has settled into a full-time role at tight end at the NFL level, but Franks has yet to carve out much of a role for Carolina even with both Ja'Tavion Sanders and Tommy Tremble having missed time in recent weeks. Both players were available for Sunday's game, resulting in Franks seeing his lowest snap count on offense since Week 10.