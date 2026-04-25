Fernando Carmona News: Selected by Tennessee

The Titans selected Carmona in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 142nd overall.

Carmona was starting left tackle in three of his five college seasons before transitioning to left guard in 2025, when he was named to the All-SEC Second-Team. The Arkansas product doesn't stand out for his physical traits compared to other offensive linemen in the draft, but he has the footwork and quick hands to keep up with opposing defenders, even if he's caught a step behind. Carmona gives the Titans depth on the offensive line, with Peter Skoronski and Dan Moore anchored in as the starting left guard and left tackle, respectively, for Tennessee.