Fernando Mendoza News: Gets reps with first-team offense
Mendoza worked with the first-team offense in Tuesday's joint practice with the Texans, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.
While Kirk Cousins was the first quarterback through with the ones Tuesday, coach Klint Kubiak kept the starters out there so Mendoza could also get some work in with the starting offense. According to Warren, it was the first time this summer that Mendoza has worked with the first-string unit. It comes after the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 Draft had a strong preseason debut last Thursday, completing 10 of 16 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown versus Arizona. Cousins has done nothing to lose his grip on the QB1 gig in Las Vegas, but Mendoza is still a good bet to make rookie-year starts.
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