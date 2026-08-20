Fernando Mendoza News: In line to see first-half action Thursday
Mendoza is expected to play the first half of Thursday's preseason game against the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Mendoza will start Thursday and play roughly half the game, after which point Aidan O'Connell is scheduled to come in. This will be Mendoza's first start at the professional level, as Kirk Cousins started the preseason opener against Arizona before Mendoza threw for 97 yards and a touchdown in relief. Cousins remains the favorite to begin the regular season as the starter over the rookie first overall pick.
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