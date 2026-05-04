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Fernando Mendoza News: Learning to play under center

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Mendoza has primarily taken snaps under center during rookie minicamp as he adjusts to head coach Klint Kubiak's offense after playing almost exclusively in shotgun formation in college, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Mendoza took just five snaps under center in three years split between California and Indiana, and the rookie first overall pick said after Saturday's practice that he "still has a long way to go" as he acclimates to playing primarily under center at the NFL level. He's a quick and motivated learner by all accounts, but if Mendoza needs more time to adjust to the NFL level, that could open the door for veteran Kirk Cousins to beat out the heralded rookie for the starting job out of the gate. More clarity on the state of Vegas' quarterback competition will likely materialize during training camp and the preseason in the coming months.

Fernando Mendoza
Las Vegas Raiders
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