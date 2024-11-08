Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Folorunso Fatukasi headshot

Folorunso Fatukasi Injury: Could play in Week 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Fatukasi (groin/shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions.

Fatukasi hasn't practiced since likely sustaining a groin injury in the Texans' Week 9 loss to the Jets; however, Friday's injury report suggests he still has a chance to suit up Sunday. If the veteran defensive tackle can't play through the pain in Week 10, expect Kurt Hinish to see increased work with Houston's first-team defense.

Folorunso Fatukasi
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now