Folorunso Fatukasi headshot

Folorunso Fatukasi Injury: Estimated as DNP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Fatukasi (foot) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimation.

Fatukasi was sidelined for the Texans' Week 11 win over the Cowboys on Monday night after sustaining a foot injury the week prior, and Wednesday's estimated DNP suggests he could be in jeopardy of missing even more time. If the veteran defensive lineman cannot upgrade to at least limited participation either Thursday or Friday, he'll likely miss Houston's divisional matchup against the Titans in Week 12.

Folorunso Fatukasi
Houston Texans
