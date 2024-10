Fatukasi (shoulder) logged a limited practice session Friday and is expected to start Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Fatukasi was held out of the first two practices this week before returning Friday. He's been a regular in the rotation at defensive tackle but was limited to just 18 snaps in last week's win over New England. Through six games played, the interior defensive lineman has 16 tackles and 1.0 sacks.